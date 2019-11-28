Forward A.J. Greer Recalled to NHL

November 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward A.J. Greer has been recalled by the Avalanche. Greer has netted two goals and 44 penalty minutes in nine games with the Eagles this season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound winger has notched one goal and five assists in 37 career NHL contests, all with Colorado.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, November 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.