Moose Crush Iowa to Split Weekend

February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (13-26-1-1) bounced back with a 7-2 win over the Iowa Wild (15-27-2-1) on Sunday. The Moose were coming off a 3-1 loss against the Wild the day before.

Dylan Coghlan opened the scoring for Manitoba with a power play goal 4:31 into the opening frame. Hunter Haight was able to tie things up for the Wild just 17 seconds later, settling the score at 1-1. Coghlan then struck again with four minutes left in the period, to re-establish the Manitoba lead at 2-1. Parker Ford added a power play goal of his own just 1:43 later, giving the Moose a two-goal advantage. Kaapo Kähkönen made six saves in net for Manitoba, and Samuel Hlavaj made 15 stops in the Iowa crease.

Travis Boyd found the back of the net for Iowa four minutes into the middle frame, to cut Manitoba's lead down to 3-2. Axel Jonsson-Fjällby scored a pair of goals 2:17 apart halfway through the frame to give the Moose their first three-goal lead of the contest. Mason Shaw and Parker Ford each added a tally in the period's final three minutes, sending the Moose to the break with a 7-2 lead.

The third period started with a change in net for the Wild, with Dylan Ferguson taking over the crease from Hlavaj. Both teams were held off the scoresheet through the final frame. Kähkönen fourth off nine shots to secure the 7-2 Moose win. Kähkönen finished with 23 saves for Manitoba, while Hlavaj and Ferguson made a combined 29 saves of Iowa.

Quotable

Moose forward Brad Lambert (Click for full interview)

"Finally pucks started going in for us, we played a good sixty minutes and got off to a good start, which helps. We had everyone tonight, that was the key."

Statbook

Parker Ford (2G) has recorded nine goals through his past 11 games

Dominic Toninato (2A) has points in two straight games (1G, 2A)

Elias Salomonsson (2A) recorded his first points since returning from injury

Dylan Coghlan (2G, 1A) recorded his sixth career three-point game

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Texas Stars on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

