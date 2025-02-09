Iowa Splits Weekend Series, Falls 7-2 to Manitoba

February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild fell 7-2 to the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre on Sunday afternoon. Hunter Haight and Travis Boyd scored for Iowa in the loss.

Dylan Coghlan dove and knocked a rebound past Samuel Hlavaj (23 saves) 4:31 into the first period to put Manitoba up 1-0.

Haight and the Wild responded 17 seconds later. After Graeme Clarke sent a pass into the left circle, Haight walked in on goal and beat Kaapo Kähkönen (23 saves) with a backhand.

Coghlan hammered a one-timer through traffic at 16:02 and Parker Ford found the back of the net with 2:15 to play in the opening frame to give the Moose a 3-1 lead heading into the break.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 18-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

Boyd deflected David Jiricek's point shot past Kähkönen at 4:11 of the second period. Haight also earned an assist on Boyd's goal.

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby scored a pair of goals from close quarters at 10:40 and 12:57.

Mason Shaw followed up Dominic Toninato's breakaway opportunity at 17:05 and Ford netted his second goal of the game with 43 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

The Moose outshot the Wild 30-16 through two periods.

Dylan Ferguson replaced Hlavaj to start the third period and stopped all six shots he faced.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 36-25. The Wild went 0-for-2 with the man advantage while the Moose scored on both power plays.

Iowa hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Love In The Wild Night on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Cupid Crash bobblehead presented by Home Solutions of Iowa and LAZER 103.3.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com.

Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.