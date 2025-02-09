Wranglers Lose 2-1 to Henderson in Shootout

February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers fell 2-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights in a shootout at the Dollar Loan Center Saturday night.

Sam Honzek was the lone scorer for the Wranglers in regulation, putting his team ahead in the first period, but the game would be decided in the shootout.

The action got underway early as Honzek put the Wranglers in the lead, receiving a pass from William Stromgren across the Silver Knights' zone and sending the puck past Henderson goaltender Carl Lindbom from the left circle.

The celebration was short-lived, though, as Mason Morelli responded just two minutes later to even things up.

The game went to overtime, where the teams exchanged chances, but neither could secure the win.

As the shootout began, both teams started strong, with Stromgren and Matyas Sapovaliv of the Silver Knights finding the back of the net in the first round.

The Wranglers had a chance to equalize in the second round, but Jeremie Poirier was denied by Lindbom, while Jakub Brabenec netted the winner for Henderson.

Gage Quinney sealed the deal in Round 3, putting one past Wranglers goaltender Devin Cooley.

Despite the loss, the Wranglers walk away with one point and will return to home ice to regroup, where they will face the Ontario Reign on Feb. 15 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

