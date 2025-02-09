Wolves Blanked by Condors 4-0

February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves had their five-game winning streak snapped when they fell to the Condors 4-0 on Saturday night in Bakersfield, Calif.

The Wolves were unable to solve Bakersfield goaltender Collin Delia and Chicago settled for a split of the back-to-back contests in the second of a three-game road trip.

After a scoreless opening period, the Condors potted three goals in the second and never looked back. First, James Hamblin scored followed by markers by Noah Philp and Cam Dineen.

Bakersfield's Drake Caggiula scored into the empty net late in the third for the final margin-marking the second time this season the Wolves were blanked.

Dustin Tokarski (35 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Delia (18 saves) recorded his first shutout of the season for the Condors.

Chicago fell to 24-17-2-0 on the season while Bakersfield moved to 20-15-5-2.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Friday night (7 p.m.).

