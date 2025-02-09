Gulls Edge Reign, 5-4, in Overtime

February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

A game-winning goal in overtime by Nikita Nesterenko capped off a comeback victory for the San Diego Gulls (13-23-5-2), who defeated the Ontario Reign (26-15-2-1) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday at Toyota Arena.

Francesco Pinelli and Joe Hicketts each posted a goal and an assist for Ontario in a losing effort, while Martin Chromiak and Jeff Malott also found the back of the net during the team's annual Pink In The Rink Night.

Date: February 8, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final SD 1 1 2 1 5 ONT 0 2 2 0 4

Shots PP SD 24 1/2 ONT 37 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Nikita Nesterenko (SD)

2. Joe Hicketts (ONT)

3. Justin Bailey (SD)

W: Calle Clang

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Wednesday, February 12 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

