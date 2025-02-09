Hartford Doubles Phantoms 4-2

February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms started strong, but the Hartford Wolf Pack responded with three unanswered goals to down the Orange and Black by a 4-2 margin on Saturday night at PPL Center. Hartford scored thrice in the second period before adding the eventual empty-net dagger in the game's final minute. Despite the result, Phan Nation was treated to an exclusive postgame autograph session with the Phantoms presented by NJM Insurance.

Lehigh Valley (22-18-6) drew first blood courtesy of Alexis Gendron (13th) and carried the play for most of the opening stanza. Brendan Furry won an offensive zone face-off which sparked Helge Grans and Gendron in motion. Gendron showed his crafty skating ability by rolling towards the wing and unleashed a perfect shot past Louis Domingue at 9:39.

Although Gendron's snipe was only Lehigh Valley's second shot of the evening, the Phantoms pushed the pace for the next 10 minutes and finished the period with a 13-6 edge in shots. Adam Ginning led his club in shots by testing Domingue three times in the period, including a bomb from the point and another great opportunity off the rush.

The Phantoms were poised to double its advantage at the second period's onset with an early power-play chance, but the Wolf Pack (19-22-5) struck shorthanded to even the score. At 1:31 of the new frame, Benoit-Olivier Groulx used every bit of his reach to wire a wicked shot past Keith Petruzzelli. Ethan Samson defended the sharp shooter tightly, but Groulx's reach and wicked release brought the score even.

But Lehigh Valley regained a 2-1 edge at 4:13 after a Wolf Pack defensive zone miscue. Chad Ruhwedel gave the puck away in his own end, and Oscar Eklind (5th) was on the spot to turn garbage into gold for Lehigh Valley.

The wild period continued, and unfortunately for the Phantoms, Hartford both tied the score and grabbed its first lead of the night. At 5:41, Lehigh Valley won a 50-50 puck battle beneath the goal line, but an outlet pass went through Grans' tape and to Pack's Connor Mackey at the blue line. Petruzzelli made the initial stop, but Anton Blidth blasted home the rebound from in-tight.

The Wolf Pack's eventual game-winner came courtesy of Brett Berard with 4:53 remaining in the second period. Lehigh Valley was caught in the midst of a line change which led to numbers for Hartford. Berard picked a corner and roofed a perfect shot to give his team the 3-2 advantage.

Before the period's close, Louie Belpedio dropped the gloves with Dylan Roobroeck for a rough-and-tumble bout in an attempt to light a spark.

But no offensive response came in the third period for Lehigh Valley. Blidh tallied into an empty net at 19:13 to round out the scoring and 4-2 decision.

Lehigh Valley returns to action for Valentine's Day hockey on the road against rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The love will be lost between the Phantoms and Penguins, as both teams will square off twice next weekend, including on Sunday, February 16 at PPL Center.

The Phantoms will return home on Saturday, February 15 against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. Fans will receive Bucket Hats from Capital Blue on Margaritaville Night! Jimmy and the Parrots will be on hand to dazzle with live music.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 9:49 - LV, A. Gendron (13) (H. Grans, B. Furry) (1-0)

2nd 1:31 - HFD, B. Groulx (15) (C. Fitzgerald, B. Berard) (SH) (1-1)

2nd 4:13 - LV, O. Eklind (5) (Unassisted) (2-1)

2nd 5:41 - HFD, A. Blidh (14) (C. Mackey) (2-2)

2nd 15:07 - HFD, B. Berard (9) (D. Roobroeck, C. Ruhwedel) (2-3)

3rd 19:43 - HFD, A. Blidh (15) (Unassisted) (EN) (2-4)

Shots:

LV 33 - HFD 32

Goaltenders:

LV - K. Petruzzelli (L) (0-2-0) (28/31)

HFD - L. Domingue (W) (6-14-1) (31/33)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (22-18-6)

Hartford (19-22-5)

