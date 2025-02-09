Quinney, Brabenec, Sapovaliv Lead Silver Knights to 2-1 Triumph in Shootout

February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Calgary Wranglers in the shootout, 2-1, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday evening.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Calgary got on the board first with a goal just four minutes into the game. The Silver Knights answered back just a couple minutes later to tie the game at one. Calen Addison passed it along the blue line to Lucas Johansen. Johansen then took a shot that ended up bouncing off of Mason Morelli for the goal.

After a scoreless second period, the game remained tied at one heading into the third period.

After three periods neither team had the lead, so the game headed to overtime.

A scoreless overtime took the game to a shootout where a clutch save by Carl Lindbom and goals by Matyas Sapovaliv, Jakub Brabanec, and Gage Quinney led to a Silver Knights victory.

Lindbom stopped 23 of 24 shots on the night.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to action on Wednesday, February 12, for a game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Fans can watch on FloHockey or purchase tickets here. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

