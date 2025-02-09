Quinney, Brabenec, Sapovaliv Lead Silver Knights to 2-1 Triumph in Shootout
February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Calgary Wranglers in the shootout, 2-1, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday evening.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Calgary got on the board first with a goal just four minutes into the game. The Silver Knights answered back just a couple minutes later to tie the game at one. Calen Addison passed it along the blue line to Lucas Johansen. Johansen then took a shot that ended up bouncing off of Mason Morelli for the goal.
After a scoreless second period, the game remained tied at one heading into the third period.
After three periods neither team had the lead, so the game headed to overtime.
A scoreless overtime took the game to a shootout where a clutch save by Carl Lindbom and goals by Matyas Sapovaliv, Jakub Brabanec, and Gage Quinney led to a Silver Knights victory.
Lindbom stopped 23 of 24 shots on the night.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb 8 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Wednesday, Feb 12 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets
Saturday, Feb 15 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
Sunday, Feb 16 | 5:00 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to action on Wednesday, February 12, for a game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Fans can watch on FloHockey or purchase tickets here. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2025
- Gulls Edge Reign, 5-4, in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Condors Blank Wolves, 4-0 - Bakersfield Condors
- Transactions: Ābols, Andrae, Gaucher Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Blanked by Condors 4-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Quinney, Brabenec, Sapovaliv Lead Silver Knights to 2-1 Triumph in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hartford Doubles Phantoms 4-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Quinney, Brabenec, Sapovaliv Lead Silver Knights to 2-1 Triumph in Shootout
- McLain Scores Hat Trick in 5-2 Silver Knights' Victory
- Celebrating the U.S. Military: Lee's Family Forum Director of Guest Services Lorraine Abrego
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight
- Silver Knights Stand Tall in Shootout, Defeat San Jose 2-1