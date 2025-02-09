Blackhawks Assign Del Mastro to Rockford
February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Del Mastro, 22, skated in six games with Chicago, making his season debut on Jan. 26 against Minnesota. The 2021 4th round draft pick scored his first NHL point with an assist in his season debut. Del Mastro has skated in 38 games with the IceHogs this season, collecting eight assists.
The IceHogs take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday, February 11th. The puck drops at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets .
