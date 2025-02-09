Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose

February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (15-26-2-1; 33 pts.) at Manitoba Moose (12-26-1-1; 26 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Manitoba Moose complete a weekend series at Canada Life Centre on Sunday at 1 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 36-21-2-2 (17-12-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 19-9-2-1 at Manitoba)

Last Time: Iowa earned a 3-1 victory over Manitoba on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre... Caedan Bankier, Brendan Gaunce, and Travis Boyd each scored for the Wild... Samuel Hlavaj stopped 33-of-34 shots... Iowa's power play finished 1-for-3... The Wild killed off all three Moose power plays

2023-24: Iowa went 4-4-0-0 against Manitoba in 2023-24... Caedan Bankier ranked second among Wild skaters with six points (3-3=6) in six games against the Moose... Carson Lambos led Iowa with 11 PIM against Manitoba... Jesper Wallstedt posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.35 GAA and a .929 SV% in three games played

TEAM NOTES

WIRE TO WIRE: Iowa's win over Manitoba on Saturday marked the first time in nine games the Wild scored in all three periods (Jan. 15 at San Diego)... Iowa is 12-2-0-0 this season when scoring at least once in every period

FINISHING STRONG: Iowa has outshot opponents in the third period in six consecutive games... The Wild have not been outshot in the third period in nine games in a row

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa has received three power plays in seven games in a row... The Wild have scored two power-play goals in that span

PLAY BY PERIOD: Iowa has scored in the first period of all three games against Manitoba this season... The Moose have scored a third period goal in each game... Iowa has allowed a third period goal in seven consecutive games

WIN WITH THREE: Iowa has won three times in 30 games when scoring three goals or fewer

MULTI-POINT GAMES

Caedan Bankier and Travis Boyd each recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday against Manitoba

Boyd picked up his 200th and 201st AHL points in the win

The two-point game marked Boyd's sixth of the season and seventh multi-point game of 2024-25, tying him with Liam Öhgren for the team lead

The two-point game tied Bankier's career high

Bankier had previously recorded two points in six different games

