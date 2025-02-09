Condors Blank Wolves, 4-0

February 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (20-15-7, 47pts) ran their unbeaten run to six games (4-0-2) with a 4-0 shutout of the Chicago Wolves (24-17-2, 50pts) in overtime on Saturday. James Hamblin (9th) had a multi-point night with a goal and assist. He had seven points (4g-3a) in the four games against Chicago this season.

Collin Delia recorded the shutout, stopping all 18 he faced. It was his first AHL shutout since January 2022 with Rockford, also against Chicago.

Matthew Savoie had two assists to remain in third in the AHL rookie scoring race with 34 points (12g-22a).

Noah Philp (10th) scored in his return from Edmonton and had a team-high seven shots.

Bakersfield finished 2-1-1 against Chicago this season.

UP NEXT

