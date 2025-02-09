Blues Assign F Zack Bolduc to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Zack Bolduc to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bolduc, 21, has dressed in 46 games for the Blues this season, posting 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and 18 penalty minutes. Overall, the Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native has totaled 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and 24 penalty minutes in 71 career NHL regular-season games. Bolduc was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Springfield next takes to the air for a trio of road contests in the midwest, beginning with a meeting on Wednesday night in Michigan against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

