Moose Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the 38-player roster and schedule for the team's 2022 Training Camp.

The roster consists of 22 forwards, 12 defencemen and four goaltenders. Manitoba signed the following 10 players to tryout agreements:

G - Liam Hughes

D - Ethan Cap

D - Jacob Friend

D - Derek Topatigh

F - Matthew Boucher

F - Brandon Cutler

F - Ben Hawerchuk

F - Ayden MacDonald

F - Tyler Penner

F - Dante Sheriff

The Moose hold their first on-ice sessions tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 3, at Bell MTS Iceplex. All on-ice sessions at Iceplex are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held in-person following each on-ice session.

This year's training camp includes exhibition games against the University of Manitoba Bisons and the University of Regina Cougars.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 3

10:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

12:00 PM - Group 2 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Tuesday, Oct. 4

10:30 AM - Group 2 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

12:00 PM - Group 1 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Wednesday, Oct. 5

10:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

12:00 PM - Group 2 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Thursday, Oct. 6

9:00 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

10:30 AM - Game Group Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Friday, Oct. 7

10:30 AM CDT - Non-Game Group Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

10:30 AM CST - Pre-Game Skate - Co-operators Centre (Regina, Sask.)

6:00 PM CST - Exhibition Game at University of Regina - Co-operators Centre

Saturday, Oct. 8

Off Day

Sunday, Oct. 9

9:30 AM - Team Blue Pre-Game Skate - Bell MTS Iceplex

10:30 AM - Team White Pre-Game Skate - Bell MTS Iceplex

6:00 PM - Intrasquad Game - Bell MTS Iceplex

Monday, Oct. 10

9:30 AM - Group 2 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

10:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

10:30 AM - Pre-Game Skate - Bell MTS Iceplex

7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - Bell MTS Iceplex

