Moose Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the 38-player roster and schedule for the team's 2022 Training Camp.
The roster consists of 22 forwards, 12 defencemen and four goaltenders. Manitoba signed the following 10 players to tryout agreements:
G - Liam Hughes
D - Ethan Cap
D - Jacob Friend
D - Derek Topatigh
F - Matthew Boucher
F - Brandon Cutler
F - Ben Hawerchuk
F - Ayden MacDonald
F - Tyler Penner
F - Dante Sheriff
The Moose hold their first on-ice sessions tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 3, at Bell MTS Iceplex. All on-ice sessions at Iceplex are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held in-person following each on-ice session.
This year's training camp includes exhibition games against the University of Manitoba Bisons and the University of Regina Cougars.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, Oct. 3
10:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
12:00 PM - Group 2 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Tuesday, Oct. 4
10:30 AM - Group 2 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
12:00 PM - Group 1 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Wednesday, Oct. 5
10:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
12:00 PM - Group 2 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Thursday, Oct. 6
9:00 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
10:30 AM - Game Group Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Friday, Oct. 7
10:30 AM CDT - Non-Game Group Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
10:30 AM CST - Pre-Game Skate - Co-operators Centre (Regina, Sask.)
6:00 PM CST - Exhibition Game at University of Regina - Co-operators Centre
Saturday, Oct. 8
Off Day
Sunday, Oct. 9
9:30 AM - Team Blue Pre-Game Skate - Bell MTS Iceplex
10:30 AM - Team White Pre-Game Skate - Bell MTS Iceplex
6:00 PM - Intrasquad Game - Bell MTS Iceplex
Monday, Oct. 10
9:30 AM - Group 2 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
10:30 AM - Group 1 Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Tuesday, Oct. 11
9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
10:30 AM - Pre-Game Skate - Bell MTS Iceplex
7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - Bell MTS Iceplex
Manitoba Moose Ticket Memberships are still available for the upcoming season. Enjoy benefits like concession and merchandise discounts, free AHLTV Road Pass, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES.
Visit MooseHockey.com/TICKETS to purchase single-game tickets for all Manitoba Moose home games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2022
- Moose Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- New York Rangers Assign Louis Domingue to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- New York Rangers Assign Louis Domingue to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Sends Two More to Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Flames Trim Down Camp Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Training Camp Roster by Nine - Syracuse Crunch
- Tune in to IceHogs Preseason Action vs Iowa at IceHogs.com - Rockford IceHogs
- Florida Panthers Assign 10 Players to Charlotte Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Stauber, Wells and Clendening Join IceHogs Camp from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.