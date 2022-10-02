IceHogs Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today the team's roster for the 2022-23 training camp that begins today, Sunday, Oct. 2. The roster includes a total of 17 players: nine forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Players may be added to the IceHogs' training camp roster as the Chicago Blackhawks' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the club.

Forwards: Carson Gicewicz, Garrett Mitchell, Evan Barratt, Bobby Lynch, Seamus Malone, Jakub Pour, Riley McKay, Morgan Adams-Moisan, D.J. Busdeker

Defensemen: Louis Crevier, Cliff Watson, Andrew Perrott, Koletrane Wilson, D.J. King, Adam Clendening

Goaltenders: Jaxson Stauber, Dylan Wells

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV and at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the defending Calder Cup champions and long-time in-state rival Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. and host the Moose on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

