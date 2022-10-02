Coyotes Recall Carcone, Assign Prosvetov to Tucson

October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Saturday the following roster moves:

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov: Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners

Forward Mike Carcone: Recalled to Arizona Coyotes

Prosvetov set career highs for minutes played, saves, and wins last season with Tucson. He has appeared in six games for the Arizona Coyotes over the last two seasons. He returns to Tucson for his fourth season in the organization.

Carcone set a Roadrunners franchise record for goals in a season last year with 24, before appearing in 21 games in the NHL with Arizona. He made his National Hockey League debut with the Coyotes on December 28, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.