New York Rangers Assign Louis Domingue to Wolf Pack

October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced on Sunday that the club has assigned goaltender Louis Domingue to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Domingue, 30, appeared in 22 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL during the 2021-22 season, posting a record of 10-9-4 with a .924 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average. Domingue also played in two games with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL during the regular season, posting a 1-1-0 record with a .952 save percentage. Domingue also took part in six Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Penguins this spring, going 3-3.

The St-Hyacinthe, Quebec native is a veteran of 125 AHL games, with a career record of 56-49-13, a .907 save percentage, 2.83 goals-against average, and five shutouts. Domingue has also played in five career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Earlier this weekend, the Rangers assigned goaltender Olof Lindbom, defensemen Ty Emberson, Brandon Scanlin, and Andy Welinski, and forwards Will Cuylle, Turner Elson, Tim Gettinger, Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko, Lauri Pajuniemi, and C.J. Smith to the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack currently has 31 players on the roster ahead of Training Camp, which opens on Monday, October 3rd.

Forwards (17): Easton Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Turner Elson, Tanner Fritz, Tim Gettinger, Karl Henriksson, Zach Jordan, Patrick Khodorenko, Ryder Korczak, Ryan Lohin, Lauri Pajuniemi, Matt Rempe, Austin Rueschhoff, C.J. Smith, Bobby Trivigno, and Alex Whelan.

Defensemen (9): Ty Emberson, Zach Giuttari, Louka Henault, Blake Hillman, Luke Martin, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Hunter Skinner, and Andy Welinski.

Goaltenders (5): Talyn Boyko, Louis Domingue, Parker Gahagen, Dylan Garand, and Olof Lindbom.

The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season on Friday, October 14th, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.

To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on ticket packages and to purchase single-game tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.