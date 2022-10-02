Dallas Sends Two More to Cedar Park
October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by two players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 37 players.
Michael Karow - D - Released from ATO
Remi Poirier - G - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Goalkeeper Remi Poirier
(Ross Bonander)
