Dallas Sends Two More to Cedar Park

Goalkeeper Remi Poirier

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander) Goalkeeper Remi Poirier(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by two players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 37 players.

Michael Karow - D - Released from ATO

Remi Poirier - G - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

