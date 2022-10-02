Stauber, Wells and Clendening Join IceHogs Camp from Blackhawks
October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that goaltender Jaxson Stauber has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
The following players have been released from their PTOs:
Defenseman Adam Clendening and goaltender Dylan Wells. Both will join the IceHogs.
In addition, the following players have been assigned to their junior clubs:
Defensemen Nolan Allan and Ethan Del Mastro.
