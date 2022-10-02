Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls
October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned the following four players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Axel Andersson - D
Olle Eriksson Ek - G
Drew Helleson - D
Dmitry Osipov - RW
Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 37 players: 20 forwards, 14 defensemen and three goaltenders. An updated 2022 Anaheim Ducks Training Camp roster is attached.
