Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls

October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned the following four players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Axel Andersson - D

Olle Eriksson Ek - G

Drew Helleson - D

Dmitry Osipov - RW

Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 37 players: 20 forwards, 14 defensemen and three goaltenders. An updated 2022 Anaheim Ducks Training Camp roster is attached.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.