Flames Trim Down Camp Roster
October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:
Duehr, Walker (RW) Klapka, Adam (RW) Kuznetsov, Yan (D) McLain, Mitch (C) Pelletier, Jakob (LW) Schwindt, Cole (C) Solovyov, Ilya (D) Sutter, Brett (C) Zary, Connor (C)
The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the Wranglers:
Bishop, Clark (C/W) Dansk, Oscar (G) DeSimone, Nick (D) Jones, Ben (C) Phillips, Matthew (RW) Poolman, Colton (D)
The following players are injured and are listed as day-to-day:
Gilbert, Dennis (D) Pettersen, Emilio (LW) Pospisil, Martin (RW)
The Flames now have three goalies, 10 defensemen, and 15 forwards for a total of 28 skaters remaining at camp.
