Flames Trim Down Camp Roster

October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Duehr, Walker (RW) Klapka, Adam (RW) Kuznetsov, Yan (D) McLain, Mitch (C) Pelletier, Jakob (LW) Schwindt, Cole (C) Solovyov, Ilya (D) Sutter, Brett (C) Zary, Connor (C)

The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the Wranglers:

Bishop, Clark (C/W) Dansk, Oscar (G) DeSimone, Nick (D) Jones, Ben (C) Phillips, Matthew (RW) Poolman, Colton (D)

The following players are injured and are listed as day-to-day:

Gilbert, Dennis (D) Pettersen, Emilio (LW) Pospisil, Martin (RW)

The Flames now have three goalies, 10 defensemen, and 15 forwards for a total of 28 skaters remaining at camp.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.