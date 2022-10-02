Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Training Camp Roster by Nine

October 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by nine players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

The following players were released from camp and will report to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Gabriel Dumont and Shawn Element; defensemen Tyson Feist and Ryan Jones; and goaltender Jack LaFontaine. Also, forward Maxim Cajkovic was assigned to the Syracuse Crunch.

Additionally, forward Cameron MacDonald and defenseman Dyllan Gill were released to their junior teams while goalie Brad Barone was released from his tryout.

The Lightning have 29 players remaining in training camp.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.