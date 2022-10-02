Roadrunners Open Training Camp Monday at Tucson Arena

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have announced the Training Camp Schedule for the 2022-2023 season, which begins Monday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at the Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners will have four days of practice ahead of their Preseason Opener on Friday, October 7. Tucson will host the Henderson Silver Knights at the Tucson Arena, before heading on the road to face Henderson at the Dollar Loan Center on Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m.

Henderson will be the sole preseason opponent for Tucson for the second-straight year, after the Roadrunners and Silver Knights met for three exhibition contests ahead of the 2021-2022 regular season. The first matchup of the three-game slate took place at the Tucson Arena on October 6, 2021; while games two and three occurred October 10 and 11 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The Roadrunners won two of the three games, with then-rookie forward Matias Maccelli leading the team with three points in the preseason (1g 2a).

Tucson, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will stay in Henderson and open the 2022-2023 Regular Season against the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights with a pair of games on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 15 at 3 p.m. The Roadrunners will start the season as the designated away team for the fourth-straight year.

Last Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes assigned five players to Tucson's Training Camp from last season's roster, including standout rookie from Arizona State University Colin Theisen. Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov was assigned by the Coyotes Saturday as Mike Carcone was recalled. The team will announce the complete roster at the start of Training Camp on Monday.

Daily Schedule:

Monday, October 3: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 4: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 5: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 6: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Friday, October 7: Preseason Game vs Henderson at 7 p.m.

Radio Broadcast: FOX Sports 1450AM and iHeartRadio App with 6:45 p.m. Roadrunners Warm-Up

Sunday, October 9: Preseason Game @ Henderson at 3 p.m.

Sunday's Live Audio Stream can be heard on TucsonRoadrunners.com and the team's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter platforms.

In addition to a radio broadcast of Friday's game and a livestream of Sunday's game, Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour returns to FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. featuring Tucson General Manager John Ferguson with Adrian Denny, the Arizona Daily Star's Brett Fera and new co-host Kim Cota-Robles. A Training Camp Preview edition of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast will release ahead of Monday's practice on the iHeartRadio app. Roadrunners Reports return Monday and will Monday-Friday throughout the season on Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

