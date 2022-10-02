Bears Announce Initial Roster for 2022 Training Camp

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the initial roster for the club's 2022 Training Camp, set to open Monday, Oct. 3 at GIANT Center at 10:30 a.m.

Under the direction of a new coaching staff led by veteran head coach Todd Nelson, a total of 28 players are expected to take the ice to open the club's 2022 Training Camp on Monday morning.

The following players are part of Hershey's initial 2022 Training Camp roster:

Forwards (19): Sam Anas, Jonny Evans, Alexandre Fortin, Ethen Frank, Shane Gersich, Bear Hughes, Kale Kessy, Hendrix Lapierre, Peter Laviolette, Jarid Lukosevicius, Mason Morelli, Julian Napravnik, Henrik Rybinski, Ryan Scarfo, Shane Sellar, Mike Sgarbossa, Matthew Strome, Riley Sutter, Mike Vecchione

Defensemen: (7): Logan Day, Martin Has, Vincent Iorio, Michael Kim, Benton Maass, Jake Massie, Aaron Ness

Goaltenders (2): Garin Bjorklund, Hunter Shepard

Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev has also been loaned to Hershey to continue his injury rehabilitation but cannot be officially added to the roster until he is healthy.

Among those participating in the opening day of Hershey's 2022 Training Camp are 11 players who played for the Bears last season, including the club's leading scorer Mike Vecchione, as well as fifth-year forward Mike Sgarbossa. Notable new additions to the roster include former AHL scoring champion Sam Anas, as well as the return of former All-Star defenseman Aaron Ness, who previously played for the Bears from 2015-18. Top Capitals prospects on the roster include forward Hendrix Lapierre, a first round selection in 2020, and defenseman Vincent Iorio, a second round pick in 2021.

Local product Shane Sellar headlines the invitees to camp. The Carlisle native played for the Hershey Jr. Bears and York Devils youth organizations growing up, then played two seasons for the prestigious Hershey Jr. Bears Quebec team, leading the team to back-to-back tournament championships in 2008-09 and 2009-10. Also invited to camp is Peter Laviolette, the son of Washington's head coach with the same name, as well as Jonny Evans and Jarid Lukosevicius, a pair of forwards who have signed with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

The 2022 Training Camp roster will be updated at HersheyBears.com over the next week. Many additions are expected to join the Bears roster, as Hershey's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, will have to reduce their camp roster to a maximum of 23 skaters. Earlier today, the Capitals placed forwards Garrett Pilon and Beck Malenstyn, defensemen Gabriel Carlsson, Dylan McIlrath, and Bobby Nardella, and goaltender Zach Fucale on waivers for the purpose of loan to Hershey. Players that clear waivers will be assigned to the Bears and will be available to participate in Tuesday's Training Camp practice.

In addition to Monday's 10:30 a.m. start of camp, the club has also announced a 10:30 a.m. practice for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at GIANT Center. Further camp practice dates and times will be released via HersheyBears.com. Training Camp practices are free and open to the public. Those attending practices are to enter through the main doors at GIANT Center and are reminded that traffic may be heavy due to the Antique Automobile Club of America 2022 Eastern Fall Nationals taking place from Oct. 4-7. All training camp events are subject to change.

The Bears play three preseason games, including one at GIANT Center, set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. All tickets are $12 and seating is general admission. The club opens the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, versus the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at GIANT Center featuring a PNC Bank Magnet Schedule giveaway for the first 8,000 fans, plus a pre-game Opening Night Red Carpet Event. Single game tickets are on sale now, and for a limited time, receive a FREE ticket for kids 12 and younger with the purchase of a regular admission ticket when you buy online.

