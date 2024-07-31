Monarchs Defeated by Goldeyes, Set for Rubber Game

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Chavez Young and Josh Bissonette delivered a pair of multi-hit games for the Kansas City Monarchs.

The duo each recorded two hits, but the Monarchs couldn't steal game two at Blue Cross Park. The Winnipeg Goldeyes evened the series with a 5-2 win on Wednesday night.

Chavez Young brought the boomstick north of the border. The Monarch outfielder teed off on Travis Seabrooke in the third inning with a 404-foot solo home run.

The blast was Young's first as a Monarch to put KC 1-0 up.

The speedy outfielder would add a hustle double later in the game, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate.

Winnipeg responded with a few bombs in the fourth inning. Dayson Croes and Jake McMurray delivered solo home runs on consecutive pitches to give the Goldeyes a 3-1 lead.

Josh Bissonette placed an RBI single in center field to give KC life in the fifth. Winnipeg responded with a pair of RBI doubles from Roby Enriquez and Edwin Arroyo.

Bissonette finished 2-for-3 in the loss, now up to 26 RBI as a Monarch.

Nate Tellier kept Kansas City in the game with a pair of two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh innings. Debutant Pedro Alfonseca delivered a 1-2-3 eighth inning, but the Monarchs were held scoreless in the ninth.

NEXT UP

The Monarchs and Goldeyes meet for a pivotal rubber match at Blue Cross Park tomorrow. All-star Julian Garcia starts for Kansas City. Winnipeg's starter is still to be determined for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

