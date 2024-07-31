Late Run Gives Monarchs Victory over Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - Third baseman Carson Maxwell scored on a throwing error with two out in the top of the ninth inning as the Kansas City Monarchs (34-33) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 4-3 at Blue Cross Park Tuesday evening.

With runners at first and second and one out, centre fielder Ross Adolph grounded into what might have been an inning-ending double play. However, Goldeyes shortstop Andy Armstrong's throw to first base went out of play, allowing Maxwell to come home.

Winnipeg (38-31) opened the scoring in the first inning when left fielder Miles Simington hit a double to left field that brought in catcher Rob Emery.

The Monarchs tied the game in the fourth inning as second baseman Trent Giambrone scored on catcher Herbert Iser's ground out. Goldeyes first baseman Jake McMurray's throw appeared to have beat Giambrone to the plate, but he was able to dance around Emery's tag to even the contest at 1-1.

Kansas City added to runs in the fifth. First, left fielder Chavez Young scampered home on first baseman Frankie Tostado's sacrifice fly to centre. Then Giambrone doubled into the left field corner to drive in Adolph to make it 3-1 for the visitors.

Winnipeg pulled even in the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to back-to-back sacrifice flies by right fielder Roby Enríquez and Emery.

Jonathan Sprinkle (W, 1-1), the Monarchs' fourth pitcher of the evening, worked one hitless inning to put himself in line for the victory. A.J. Alexy (S, 2) gave up one hit in the ninth but was able to strand pinch runner Keshawn Lynch at second base.

Landen Bourassa started for the Goldeyes. He exited after the seventh having surrendered three runs on seven hits. Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (L, 4-3) allowed one unearned run in the ninth inning.

Game two of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT with lefty Travis Seabrooke (5-2, 3.23 ERA) starting for Winnipeg. Kansas City will send right-hander Hunter McMahon (3-1, 2.72 ERA) to the mound.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Wednesday is "Country Night" sponsored by QX104. The series concludes Thursday before the first place Sioux Falls Canaries visit Blue Cross Park for a four-game set that begins Friday at 7:00 p.m. with our "Winnipeg 150" celebration including another fantastic post-game fireworks show.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

