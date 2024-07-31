Lincoln Stays Hot in Sioux City

July 31, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Lincoln's Abdallah Aris (2-6) showed off a masterful performance Tuesday night in part of the Lincoln Saltdogs' (27-43) 5-1 victory over the Sioux City Explorers (30-37). Aris went seven innings, allowing just three hits and one run, enough to beat Sioux City's Jared Wetherbee (5-4) who went five innings, allowing just two earned runs.

The Saltdogs started hot, scoring in the top of the first when Lincoln's Aaron Takacs doubled off Sioux City's Wetherbee, sending home Kyle Battle and giving the Saltdogs a 1-0 lead.

Lincoln added to their lead in the top of the third when Saltdogs first baseman Alex Baeza launched a leadoff homer to right field off Sioux City's Wetherbee, extending the Lincoln advantage to 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, the X's threatened to score as Daniel Montano launched one to left field with a runner on first, but Lincoln left fielder Aaron Takacs leaped over the wall to snag a would-be-home-run, keeping the lead in Lincoln's favor.

The Saltdogs advantage grew again in the top of the fifth when Lincoln's Kyle Battle hit a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Dakota Conners to score and making it 3-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, the X's finally got on the board after Sioux City's Scott Ota tripled off Lincoln's Aris before Cameron Cannon hit a sac fly, cutting the Saltdogs' advantage to 3-1.

Lincoln retaliated in the top of the eighth, adding more on a two-RBI double from Lincoln's Matt Pita off Sioux City reliever Brandon Brosher, extending the lead to 5-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Saltdogs turned to reliever Wyatt Sparks after seven strong from Aris, and he dealt a shutout inning to hand the ninth to closer Dan Kubiuk. Kubiuk retired the X's one, two, three to finish the game and secure the win for the Saltdogs.

The Explorers will face the Lincoln Saltdogs in game two of a three-game series Wednesday night July 31 with a first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

