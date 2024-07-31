Offense Erupts for Historic Day

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Two words: offensive explosion.

As the Lake Country DockHounds and Gary SouthShore RailCats combined for a jaw-dropping 30 hits, the offensive onslaught became a historic event for Lake Country. The DockHounds reached an all-time high in runs scored with 19 in Tuesday's 19-8 victory over the RailCats at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Down 5-0 midway through the first inning, the DockHounds were unfazed. With one swing from Curtis Terry, the game was back within one run. The nine-run first inning foreshadowed the remainder of the game.

"The five-run first definitely fueled the fire," DockHounds left fielder Ray Zuberer III said. "(Ken) Huckaby sat us down in Kansas City and reminded us that we need to expect to win every single game. So when we were down five in the first, we knew we could swing too and that anything could happen - and 19 runs happened."

After Gary SouthShore strung together three consecutive hits to start the game and ambushed Lake Country starter John Swanda for five runs, the DockHounds went to work and never let up.

"The first thing I said after going down five was 'Alright, whatever, there's still nine innings to go and we haven't even hit yet,'" Lake Country designated hitter Ryan Hernandez said. "There's no problem with us going down early, and I am super confident in my team and our ability to perform every day."

The DockHounds proceeded to showcase its hitting prowess, with each player recording a hit. Eight Lake Country batters had multi-hit games, including Zuberer III, who went 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run. Hernandez also continued his remarkable season going 2-5 with his 20th and 21st home runs.

Even the newcomers joined in on the action. Rookie outfielders Samuel Benjamin and JT Benson each had impressive home debuts. Benson led the DockHounds with four hits and three runs, while Benjamin added a hit, three runs, and two runs batted in.

"They have no fear in their eyes," Hernandez said of the duo. "When you have guys in a lineup who have no fears, they are going to do something to help the team. They are willing to take their hit by pitches and walks, and that keeps the train going."

Now with a three-game winning streak, the DockHounds will continue their playoff push against the RailCats at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

