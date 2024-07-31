Velez Goes Seven Shutout Innings in Cleburne's 5th Straight Win

Franklin, WI - In his longest and best start of the season, LHP Antonio Velez went seven innings allowing no runs off five hits and three strikeouts as the Railroaders extended their winning streak to five with a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen on Wednesday night at Franklin Field.

The win ties Cleburne's season high in consecutive victories and ends their hot month of July with a record of 16-8.

A big reason for the hot month was the scorching bat from SS Shed Long who did it again in game two. Long went 1-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI, and a walk. Both of his runs batted in came in the third inning when he launched one out of the park for a homer, his ninth of the season.

No runs were scored for the next four innings but the Railroaders capitalized in the eighth with three runs. 1B Thomas Dillard drove in a run with a single and scored later in the inning off a RHP Alexis Rivero balk.

Cleburne now holds a three-game lead over second place Kane County as the Cougars fell to Chicago. The Railroaders look to go up 3-0 in the series on Thursday night as RHP Jalen Miller takes the mound at 6:35 p.m.

