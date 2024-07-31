Cougars Fall on Wednesday

July 31, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Early offense and a strong pitching performance by starter Jake Carroll led the way for the Chicago Dogs, as the Kane County Cougars fell 7-1 on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Dogs (37-34) took an early lead in the top of the first. Facing Cougars' (40-31) starter Westin Muir (6-8), Brantley Bell singled to lead off the game. Then, Dusty Stroup belted a two-run homer to left field to make it 2-0.

One inning later, the Dogs struck via a couple more long balls. Johnni Turbo led off the frame with a solo blast that pushed Chicago's lead to three runs. Following a Chad Pike double, Bell cranked a two-run homer of his own that made it 5-0.

In the fifth, a wild pitch and Zion Pettigrew RBI double made it a 7-0 lead for the Dogs. The Cougars finally cut into the lead in the bottom half of the fifth. To lead off the inning, Josh Allen blasted a solo shot down the left field line.

Carroll (2-2) earned the win for the Dogs, allowing just the one run in six innings of work. Lukas Galdoni earned the save by pitching three scoreless innings to end the ballgame. Despite the loss, Garrett Williams provided quality work out of the bullpen for the Cougars, with 2.1 scoreless frames and four strikeouts.

The Cougars conclude the four-game set with Chicago on Thursday night. Right-hander Kenny Serwa (4-4, 4.02) is set to go for the Dogs against southpaw Greg Mahle (7-0, 2.42) for the Cougars. The Cougars will have seven straight home games through Thursday, August 8th. tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.