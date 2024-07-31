Clanin's Three-Hit Effort Fuels Canaries' Victory
July 31, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Fargo, ND - The Canaries never trailed Wednesday night, clinching a pivotal West Division series with an 8-2 victory over Fargo-Moorhead.
Liam Spence drove in two with a double in the second inning but the RedHawks answered with a two-run homerun in the bottom of the third.
Josh Rehwaldt quickly responded with a solo shot in the top of the fourth to put the Canaries in front for good. Hunter Clanin added a three-run double in the sixth and the Birds added two more runs in the ninth. Spencer Sarringar drew a bases loaded walk and Wyatt Ulrich followed with a sacrifice fly.
Clanin finished with three hits while Rehwaldt, Spence and Jabari Henry each finished with two. The Canaries are now 40-29 and will look to sweep the series Thursday at 7:02pm.
