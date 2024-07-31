Clanin's Three-Hit Effort Fuels Canaries' Victory

July 31, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - The Canaries never trailed Wednesday night, clinching a pivotal West Division series with an 8-2 victory over Fargo-Moorhead.

Liam Spence drove in two with a double in the second inning but the RedHawks answered with a two-run homerun in the bottom of the third.

Josh Rehwaldt quickly responded with a solo shot in the top of the fourth to put the Canaries in front for good. Hunter Clanin added a three-run double in the sixth and the Birds added two more runs in the ninth. Spencer Sarringar drew a bases loaded walk and Wyatt Ulrich followed with a sacrifice fly.

Clanin finished with three hits while Rehwaldt, Spence and Jabari Henry each finished with two. The Canaries are now 40-29 and will look to sweep the series Thursday at 7:02pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.