RailCats Get Outslugged Against DockHounds

July 31, 2024 - American Association (AA)

(Oconomowoc, WI) After a two-day hiatus, the Gary SouthShore RailCats were back in action and were in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park for the first time this season to face the Lake Country DockHounds. The RailCats starting pitcher going into the contest was former pitcher of the week, Andres Diaz, as he faced fellow right-hander John Swanda.

The RailCats jumped on Swanda with three hits on the first four pitches of the game. With the bases loaded and one out, Jackson Valera sent a ball down the right for a two-RBI double. Olivier Basabe repeated the previous hit with his own two-run double to double the lead, one more run scored to make it 5-0.

With the bases loaded, Curtis Terry sent a ball over the right field wall for a grand slam to cut into the 'Cats lead. In the second Lake Country manufactured a run to tie the game at 5-5 through two.

The third turned out to be the decisive inning for the DockHounds. After already scoring a run, Demetrius Sims and Deivy Grullon went back-to-back and Ryan Hernandex added his first of two home runs for a seven-run bottom of the third to give Lake Country their first lead of the game.

Miguel Sierra belted his sixth home run of the year to lead of the fourth, while Valera and Basabe collected a double and a triple for both to walk away with three RBI's. But the offense for the DockHounds proved to be too much as Lake Country slugged their way to a 19-8 win.

The middle matchup is set for 6:35 first pitch on Wednesday with the lengthy Tai Tiedemann making a start facing off against Kelvan Pilot. The RailCats Broadcasting Network will be featured om AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

