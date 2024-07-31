Ismael Alcantara Breaks RedHawks Stolen Base Record in Series Opener

FARGO - Ismael Alcantara swiped two bags to set a new RedHawks single-season stolen base record in a 4-3 loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The speedy Dominican snapped Zach Penprase's 12-year-old record of 47 stolen bases in a season with his 48th pilfered pass in the third inning.

After giving up four runs in the first inning and making a pitching change, the RedHawks bullpen responded to shut out the Canaries over the final eight innings.

That included 4.2 innings of three-hit ball from Kolby Kiser, who also struck out four in the game, a scoreless inning from Parker Harm and three hitless innings from the combination of Brett Garcia, Jake Dykhoff and Garrett Alexander to finish things off.

C.J. Valdez and Marcus Chiu each hit solo homers, and Chiu knocked in another run on an RBI single to score the RedHawks' third run in the fifth inning.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls will continue their series on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

