Six Runs Off No Hits for Cleburne in Extra Innings Win

July 31, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Franklin, WI - Yes, you're reading that correctly. The Railroaders scored six runs despite no hits in the top of the 10th inning as eight batters reached base off six walks and two hit by pitches.

Command issues from Milwaukee's pitchers helped Cleburne pick up the 13-7 win over the Milkmen on Tuesday night at Franklin Field.

The Railroaders got off to a hot start with three runs in the first and held a 5-1 lead after three. It wasn't until the sixth inning where the Milkmen responded with four runs in the frame including an INF Abdiel Layer three-run home run.

Milwaukee took their first lead of the night in the seventh off a INF Willie Escala RBI single which pressured Cleburne to rally with their final three outs in the ninth. LF Jesus Lujano responded with a 2-run single for his only hit of the night.

RHP Kristian Scott came into the game in an attempt to pick up his eighth save of the season but failed to do so after Milwaukee tied it up when INF Chase Estep scored off a wild pitch.

However, Scott bounced back and got OF Jaylin Davis to hit into a 6-4-3 double play, setting up for the Railroaders walk-a-thon in extras and eventual 42nd win of the season.

The first place Railroaders look to increase their lead in the East Division as LHP Antonio Velez takes the mound for Cleburne in game two starting at 6:35 p.m. on AABaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.