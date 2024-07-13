Monarchs Add Speedy Outfielder Young

July 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A standout from the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be donning the Kansas City Monarchs' red and black this weekend.

The Monarchs announced the signing of outfielder Chavez Young Friday. The 27-year-old joins Kansas City from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

Young represented Great Britain during the 2023 WBC and was a key piece for a historic team. The Freeport, Bahamas native recorded a game-tying double against Colombia, a game that GB would go on to record its first-ever victory at the World Baseball Classic.

His speed came into play later in the tournament, recording a steal of home against Canada.

Young has always been a threat on the basepaths, registering 158 stolen bases during eight seasons in the Minor Leagues.

He stole 44 bases in 2018 for Single-A Lansing, leading the Lugnuts to a MiLB-best 208 steals that season. Young has stolen 158 bags in his professional career.

The outfielder progressed to Triple-A for three separate franchises. Young first broke through for the Buffalo Bisons in 2022 after earning his way through five different Toronto Blue Jays MiLB squads.

He signed for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, playing with fellow Monarch Josh Bissonette in Triple-A Indianapolis.

Young began this season with the Milwaukee Brewers in the Cactus League, then began the professional season in Triple-A Nashville. The Bahamian logged 18 RBI and 25 runs scored for the Sounds.

