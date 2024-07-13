Culbreth Shuts Down Goldeyes to Even Series

July 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - All-Star starting pitcher Ty Culbreth looked sharp in his outing against the visiting Winnipeg Goldeyes, leading the Birds to a 4-1 win. He shut down the Goldeyes in order through the first three innings of work, picking off the only base runner to that point. He finished with five strikeouts and no walks through seven innings, only allowing one run on six hits and a hit-by-pitch.

The Birds jumped out to a two-run lead in the first inning with an RBI double by Josh Rehwaldt and an RBI groundout from Mike Hart. With his first-inning hit, Rehwaldt extends his on-base streak to 23 games and his hitting streak to 10 games. Later, Derek Maiben came through with the bases loaded in the fifth. His 2-RBI single extended the lead to 4. The Goldeyes threatened with runners in scoring position in four out of the last five innings but only came away with one run on an RBI groundout from Keshawn Lynch.

Ty Culbreth improved to 9-1 on the season with the win and Colton Eastman took the loss, dropping to 2-9 after three and a third innings, allowing four runs on four hits, five walks and two strikeouts. Charlie Hasty recorded his 9th save of the year.

The Canaries look to take the series on Sunday with the first pitch slated for 1:05 pm. It will be Family Fun Day at the Birdcage.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.