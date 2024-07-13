'Dogs Drop Back-and-Forth Affair in Extras

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (20-38) went back and forth with Kansas City (25-29) yet again but came up short losing game two 6-5 in 10 innings.

INF Spencer Henson hit his seventh home run of the season, a three-run shot bringing his total to 24 RBIs this season.

INF Drew Devine hit a solo homer, his third of the season, his first of two ties reaching in the ball game.

LHP Abdallah Aris went 5.0 innings giving up five hits, three runs all being earned, three walks, and struck out two batters.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with Henon's three-run homer, the fourth time in five games Lincoln has scored first.

The Monarchs followed up quickly with two in the second and one in the third to even up the ballgame.

Devine's third homer of the season in the fifth inning gave the Saltdogs the lead back, he now has 26 RBIs on the season.

Kansas City would come back and take the lead with an RBI ground out in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth to make it 5-4 at the time.

The 'Dogs rallied scoring on a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras but Kansas City's lone run in the tenth would be enough as Lincoln drops game two.

Game three between Lincoln and Kansas City is scheduled for 1:05 on Sunday afternoon from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska. It is Lincoln's final home game before the All-Star break.

