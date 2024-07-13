Giambrone, Monarchs Gut Out 10-Inning Win

LINCOLN, Neb. - Trent Giambrone regrouped and delivered in a big way.

The former big leaguer avenged a crucial mistake in the ninth with the game-winning hit in the 10th, lifting the Kansas City Monarchs to a series victory. The Monarchs held off the Lincoln Saltdogs for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.

The Saltdogs forced extra innings off a throwing error from Giambrone on what could have been a game-ending double play. KC delivered their extra runner in the 10th with the one-out single from the former Chicago Cub.

"I had to realize that it was extra innings for a reason," Giambrone said. "Runner in scoring position, you have to be ready. Be on time with the heater, be in the middle of the field."

Giambrone did just that, splitting Lincoln's shortstop and second baseman for his 25th RBI with Kansas City.

Jackson McClelland (2) shut the door in the 10th inning for the save. The right-hander finished the Saltdogs off with two strikeouts in the scoreless frame.

The Monarchs (25-29) never led until the eighth inning, but came through when it mattered most for their fifth extra-inning win of the season.

"We stayed in it. Nobody hit the panic button, we stayed with the process and came out on top," Giambrone said.

Kansas City found an immediate response after a three-run Saltdogs home run. Travis Swaggerty and Herbert Iser each collected RBIs in the second inning to pull within one.

Danny Amaral dribbled a double to lead off the third inning, coming in to score the tying run in the third inning.

Lincoln (20-38) regained the lead with a solo home run in the fifth, but Swaggerty responded in suit. His double moved Ross Adolph to third to lead off the sixth inning.

Iser came through again, tying the game with an RBI groundout.

Iser finished with 2 RBIs in the win. The catcher was named an American Association All-Star earlier this week, he'll represent the West Division at Legends Field on July 23rd.

Another all-star, RHP Julian Garcia, cooked another strong outing for Kansas City. The Monarchs' starter struck out eight batters in his fourth start of the season.

Garcia threw a season-best six innings with only six base runners against.

Swaggerty ignited the Monarchs again in the eighth. The former Pittsburgh Pirate doubled and scored the go-ahead run off an RBI single by Josh Bissonette.

Swaggerty finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI, and two runs scored.

UP NEXT

Kansas City looks for its second sweep of the season on Sunday at Haymarket Park. Michael Watson will make his third start of the season for the Monarchs, Jack Parisi gets the nod for the Saltdogs. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

