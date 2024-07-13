RailCats Agree to Deal with Former Lincoln Slugger

(Gary, IN) As the RailCats crest the halfway mark of the 2024 season, Manager Lamarr Rogers is making a move, adding former Lincoln Saltdog, Yanio Pérez to the roster.

From 2021 to 2023, Pérez spent 2021 with the Lincoln Saltdogs, then was in the Frontier League with the Sussex County Miners before returning to Lincoln. The Cuban native had a strong 86 games in 2023 with the Saltdogs, batting .299 at the plate with 18 doubles, a triple, and 9 home runs. He also batted home 60 runners (which was merely three shy of his single-season high) and he walked 23 times.

Pérez started his professional career when he signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers organization in 2017. He only spent 3 years with the club, and he made it as high as AA with the Frisco RoughRiders in 2018. Perez was featured in 292 games hitting at a .261 average, with 25 home runs, and had 134 RBIs.

"Yanio brings a needed Veteran bat to the lineup to go with Carlos Rincon once he's healthy. RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers said. "I'm hopeful he'll provide a jolt to the team offense and run production."

Pérez is in today's starting lineup for the RailCats, he will be hitting in the cleanup spot as the designated hitter. He will make his RailCats debut this afternoon against the Chicago Dogs at 4:00 pm CT. The game will be broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9

