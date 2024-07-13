Lake Country Shut out by Sioux City

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds struggled offensively once again on Friday as they lost the series opener against the Sioux City Explorers 3-0 at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

For the second time this week - and the seventh time this season - the DockHounds were shut out. While their bats faltered, the Explorers found a bit more success.

In the second inning, the Explorers struck first. Cameron Cannon, who has troubled the DockHounds earlier this year while playing for two different teams, continued his dominance over Lake Country by launching a solo home run to give the Explorers an early lead.

Later in the game, Cannon hit his second home run, a no-doubter.

Apart from Cannon's contributions, Sioux City's offense mirrored that of the DockHounds. Both teams struggled to make solid contact and failed to capitalize with runners on base, resulting in a fast-paced game that lasted just under 2.5 hours.

Brett Conine pitched effectively, keeping the Explorers' offense in check and becoming the latest DockHound starter to deliver a quality start. Conine pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out seven batters. Mitchell Mueller also made his professional baseball debut, pitching two perfect innings in relief.

Ultimately, the DockHounds' offense remained quiet as they dropped another series opener. Lake Country managed only three hits against the Sioux City starter and couldn't muster any hits against their bullpen.

The DockHounds will aim to split the brief two-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

