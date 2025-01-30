Hosting a 'Hound Is Unbelievably Rewarding

The Lake Country area offers a rich environment for athletes pursuing their dreams, and the Lake Country DockHounds aim to share this culture.

Now in its third season, the DockHounds are seeking gracious families to host players. While the league and organization promote the "Host a DockHound" opportunity, the most compelling endorsements come from families who have firsthand experience.

Ingrid Kowieski, a resident of Oconomowoc, has hosted a DockHound player herself. After a positive first experience, the Kowieski family welcomed another player this year.

Despite initial concerns about welcoming a stranger into their household-especially with a husband and two teenage children-the Kowieskis were enthusiastic about hosting another player based on their positive experiences.

"They asked me, 'Can we host another player this year?'" Kowieski said. "It was a surprising but great conversation. It's been really fulfilling and better than we anticipated."

While the request might seem like asking for a new pet, it underscores the positive influence players have on young children, often becoming role models.

Grullón, a father himself, has developed a strong bond with each member of the Kowieski family, particularly the children.

"Deivy does a fantastic job teaching and respecting boundaries," Kowieski said. "He has formed a great relationship with the kids and feels like part of the family.

"He is also an excellent cook, teaching us different dishes and even engaging in cooking competitions. We also enjoy going out on the lake and playing games with Deivy, all reminding us of the joy it has been to host him."

Introducing a stranger into one's home can be daunting, but the DockHounds ensure each player is respectful and integrates well with host families. Alongside Lake Country's guidance, Kowieski also emphasized the importance of setting clear expectations from the start.

"Establishing boundaries when you first meet is crucial," Kowieski said. "Everyone being on the same page is key. Whether it's about food, chores, or family activities, clear communication is critical."

While communication is vital, it can also be challenging, especially with players from diverse backgrounds and potentially other countries where language barriers may exist. However, players like Grullón are often willing to find ways to communicate effectively.

Grullón's native Spanish has sparked a cultural exchange between him and the Kowieski family.

"While it's a challenge, Deivy speaks enough English for us to communicate," Kowieski said. "He's patient and enjoys teaching our kids. It's been fascinating to learn about his culture too."

Hosting a player provides a unique opportunity to understand their journey and background, enriching the host family's narrative.

As the DockHounds seek more host families to support players pursuing their professional baseball dreams in Lake Country, they invite community members to consider opening their homes to these aspiring athletes.

