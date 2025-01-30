Cooper Edwards Puts Pen to Paper in Deal with RailCats

January 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) After signing a few returners this week, RailCats Field Manager, Lamarr Rogers, signed one more. Catcher Cooper Edwards has signed a contract to reunite with Gary SouthShore after joining the club in June last year.

Edwards is a 27-year-old from Amarillo, Texas. He was a four year baseball letterman in high school, and played college baseball at Vernon College and Cameron University. In his time with the Aggies he caught a no-hitter, hit six home runs, and collected 24 RBIs.

The next season the backstop signed his first professional contract with the Florence Y'alls in the Frontier League, smacking two hits in his debut against the Washington Wild Things. Edwards would spend two seasons with Florence and only committed 8 errors in 60 games from behind the plate.

After a couple of different catchers shuffled out of Gary, Lamarr Rogers signed Cooper Edwards on June 12th. He would debut two days later in a contest against the Lincoln Saltdogs and get his first hit in a RailCats uniform. Edwards really showed out in a 8-5 win at home against Lake Country, where he was one home run away from the cycle and drove in a run. Edwards had a good year defensively for the 'Cats. He threw out 20% of base stealers last year when the league-wide average was just a 16%

"Coop worked very well with the pitching staff in his limited role and time with the team." Lamarr Rogers Said. "He's very knowledgeable and insightful with implementing the analytical information on how to attack hitters."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 30, 2025

Cooper Edwards Puts Pen to Paper in Deal with RailCats - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.