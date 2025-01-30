Ted Lasso Night: Monarchs and Hollywood Casino Team up to Honor Beloved Sitcom

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - "Baseball is life!" The Kansas City Monarchs and Hollywood Casino are teaming up for Ted Lasso Night at Legends Field on Saturday, June 28.

In honor of the smash hit Apple TV sitcom, the four-time league champion Monarchs will re-brand as the AFC Richmond Greyhounds for the game against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., so don't "be a goldfish" and remember the date!

Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling the Monarchs at 913-328-5618. Tickets start at $15 plus fees and parking is free!

Fans can compete in a Ted Lasso lookalike contest, with emphasis on mustache, of course. Fans are encouraged to "be curious, not judgmental" when seeing others' costumes.

The Monarchs will also host a Ted Lasso trivia contest during the game, with special prizes available to winners. Whether you've got the knowledge of Trent Crimm or still figuring out the offsides rule, everyone has a chance to win!

Clips from the show will play all game long, making an environment that would make even Roy Kent smile!

After the game, fans can stick around for autographs from their favorite players as part of Signature Saturdays. After all, the Monarchs "don't just settle for fine" when it comes to making their fans happy!

So grab a pint, remember to Believe, and be a part of a night more perfect than Ted's homemade biscuit recipe. Get your tickets now!

The night extends the Monarchs' partnership with Hollywood Casino. Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway is located minutes from Legends Field, featuring traditional reel and video slots, vide poker and all the best table games.

"We're proud to be Ted Lasso's hometown, and we can't wait to celebrate this show with our great fans," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "We're thrilled to have Hollywood Casino as a partner, not just for this great night, but for their season-long support of Monarchs baseball."

The Monarchs begin their 2025 season on May 9 at Legends Field in Kansas City Kansas. 10 players have signed on to the Monarchs' 2025 roster, including five returners from last year's squad.

For more on the Monarchs, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.

