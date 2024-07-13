Long Clutches Up Again for Railroaders in 9-7 Win Over Cougars

July 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Geneva, IL - The second night in a row where the Railroaders put on an offensive clinic in the ninth inning with four runs in Saturday night's 9-7 win over the Kane County Cougars at Northwestern Medicine Field.

SS Shed Long and 2B Carter Aldrete combined for five hits and five RBI on the night and were the difference makers in the ninth. Long drove in one run off a single and later in the inning, Aldrete brought home two more with a single of his own.

It was another strong performance from newcomer LF Jesus Lujano at the plate who highlighted a strong start by Cleburne with four runs through the first two innings. Lujano went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI when he homered in the second inning.

Despite a scare in the bottom of the ninth when Kane County scored two runs, RHP Jacob Gilliland picked up the win leaving one runner on base after a popup to 1B Thomas Dillard in foul territory for the final out.

The Railroaders now have a two-game lead over Kane County for the top spot in the East Division and guarantee returning to Cleburne in first place no matter the result of Sunday's game.

LHP Jacques Pucheu looks to redeem himself against the Cougars in the series finale with a chance to take the road series and end the trip on a four-game winning streak. Sunday's game begins at 1 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.