Goldeyes Drop Tight Ballgame to Canaries

July 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - Despite being out-hit 8-4, the Sioux Falls Canaries (35-21) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 4-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium Saturday evening, snapping the Goldeyes' four-game winning streak.

The Canaries opened the scoring in their first at-bat, with left fielder Josh Rehwaldt hitting a double to left-centre field that scored centre fielder Wyatt Ulrich. The next batter, first baseman Mike Hart, grounded out to second base bringing designated hitter Jabari Henry to the plate and the home side led 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, third baseman Derek Maiben lined a single up the middle to drive in second baseman Trevor Achenbach and right fielder Hunter Clanin and double Sioux Falls' advantage to 4-0.

Winnipeg (30-27) scored their lone run in the fifth when third baseman Dayson Croes came home on a ground out to shortstop off the bat of second baseman Keshawn Lynch.

Canaries' starter Ty Culbreth (W, 9-1) allowed six hits and one run over seven innings while striking out five. Charlie Hasty (S, 9) worked a scoreless ninth.

Colton Eastman (L, 2-9) started for the Goldeyes and gave up four runs on four hits in just 3.1 innings. He struck out two and walked five. Relievers Ryder Yakel, Michael Krauza, and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson pitched the final 4.2 frames without surrendering a base hit.

"We let them get a bit of momentum in the first inning, and when you're going up against Ty Culbreth you know you're going to have to battle to stay in the game," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "I think the bullpen deserves a lot of credit, they came into the game early and shut them down the rest of the way."

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Zac Reininger (5-3, 4.19 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg, while lefty Tanner Brown (6-3, 3.11 ERA) is expected to start for Sioux Falls.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

