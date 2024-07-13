Sioux City Shuts Out Lake Country

July 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Sioux City Explorers (26-29) shutout the Lake Country DockHounds Friday night, earning a 3-0 victory behind 6.2 innings from Sioux City's Jaren Jackson (1-1). Cameron Cannon was also key in the win, homering twice and collecting all three RBI in the game for the Explorers.

The X's broke onto the scoreboard when Sioux City's Cameron Cannon sent a solo shot over the left-center wall off Lake Country starter Brett Conine (3-4), giving the early Explorers a 1-0 lead.

After a couple of scoreless frames, the X's rang the bell again thanks to Sioux City's Cannon going yard again off Lake Country's Conine-his second multi-homer game of the season-pushing home Scott Ota and extending the X's lead to 3-0. It was Cannon's fifth home run at Wisconsin Brewing Ballpark this season, having played for three different teams on three different trips to the home of the DockHounds. He began the season with Kansas City-where he hit two home runs-then was sent to Cleburne, adding another before being traded to Sioux City and launching two tonight.

Sioux City starter Jaren Jackson was relieved by Brandon Brosher in the seventh after 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six while allowing just three hits during his outing. Brosher picked up a big strike out Deivy Grullon looking with two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh.

Lake Country's Mitchell Mueller relieved Brett Conine to start the eighth, pitching a shutout frame before Sioux City's Zach Willeman copied him in the bottom half.

The X's still held a three-run lead entering the ninth and turned to Kyle Marman, who got the job done by retiring all three Lake Country batters and earning the save (8).

