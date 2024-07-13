Cougars Can't Complete Comeback

GENEVA, Ill. - Another late-game push for the Cleburne Railroaders (34-24) topped the Kane County Cougars (31-25) to move two games ahead in first place of the East Division Saturday Night. Despite tying things up in the 7th and threatening in the 9th, the Cougars fell 9-7 in front of 6,516 at Northwestern Medicine Field.

For the third straight game, Cleburne scored at least four runs in their final inning at the plate. Tied 5-5 in the 9th, the Railroaders sent 10 batters to the plate to take a 9-5 lead. Trendon Craig's RBI sacrifice fly and Armond Upshaw's RBI single brought the tying run up to the plate, but a foul out ended the game.

The Cougars scored three unanswered runs starting in the 6th to tie the game in the 7th, but that's as close as they would get.

Cleburne started their offensive night with two unearned runs in the 1st inning. Upshaw launched his third home run of the season in the 1st inning to get the Cougars on the board. Ernny Ordonez also homered (4) in the 5th.

Cougar starter Tommy Sommer was on the hook for the loss until the Cougars tied things up in the 7th. Tyler Beardsley (0-3) suffered the loss allowing the four-run ninth.

Jacob Gilliland (3-0) earned the win working the final two innings of the ballgame.

The Cougars and Railroaders conclude the series and homestand tomorrow afternoon. Nick Belzer (6-3, 3.42) takes the mound looking to even the series against Cleburne's Jalen Miller (1-1, 5.75). First pitch at Northwestern Medicine Field is at 1:00. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

