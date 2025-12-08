MLS Cup Bench Cam: MUST-SEE Reactions from Miami vs. Vancouver: Mascherano, Beckham, & More

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Power Cam presented by POWERADE gives you an unfiltered look into the bench reactions from the 2025 MLS Cup as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami takes on Thomas Müller's Vancouver Whitecaps. From Javier Mascherano to David Beckham to Sorensen and both benches living every moment - this is the match as you've never seen it before.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.