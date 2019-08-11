Missions Skid Hits Four

EL PASO - In a complete reversal from the past week, the Missions found themselves in a rare low-scoring game but fell to the the Chihuahuas 3-2 on Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The loss extended the club's losing streak to a season-high four games. They were the last PCL club to not lose more than three straight this season.

For the third consecutive night the Missions scored in the opening inning. Red-hot David Freitas singled home Troy Stokes to make it 1-0. However, El Paso took the lead for good in the third inning.

Shelby Miller made his second start for San Antonio, his first since July 18. Miller was much sharper this time out as he struck out the side in the first frame.

Miller ran into trouble in the third as El Paso tallied three runs. Two runs scored by hitters who reached base by walking. Esteban Quiroz' rbi single would prove to be the last Chihuahua hit of the night.

Tyler Saladino cut the deficit to 3-2 when he led off the sixth inning by homering for the third straight game. It was his 17th of the year, setting a new career high at the minor league level. Saladino hit 16 homers in 2011 in Class-A. Including his time with Milwaukee this year he has slugged a total of 19.

Brent Suter fired two scoreless innings in relief while striking out four. Suter is on a MLB rehab assignment after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of last year.

The Missions caught a break Sunday night as Albuquerque walked off Round Round in the ninth inning. San Antonio's lead over the Express remains at 1 1/2 games with 21 left to play.

