OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 11, 2019

Reno Aces (56-62) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (55-62)

Game #118 of 140/Home #55 of 70 (24-30)

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Matt Koch (3-7, 7.09) vs. OKC-RHP Justin DeFratus (1-3, 6.14)

Sunday, August 11, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their home series against the Reno Aces at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark looking to even the series on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday. A loss in last night's series opener snapped OKC's four-game home winning streak, but the Dodgers are 11-4 over their last 15 home games.

Last Game: Reno hit four home runs in a 6-1 win Saturday night and five Aces pitchers combined to hold the Dodgers to one hit at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. All six of the Aces' runs scored via home run, with Andy Young quickly putting Reno in the lead when he led off the second inning with a solo home run. Juniel Querecuto connected on a two-out, two-run homer in the third inning to extend Reno's lead to 3-0. A one-out single by OKC's Zach McKinstry in the bottom of the third inning would end up as the Dodgers' lone hit of the night. Later in the inning with two outs, the bases loaded and Jedd Gyorko at bat, McKinstry tried to score on a pitch in the dirt but was thrown out at the plate to end the inning. A two-run homer by Kevin Cron in the fifth extended the Aces' lead to 5-0 and tied the Aces' single-season franchise record of 32 homers. Domingo Leyba belted a solo homer to lead off the seventh for a 6-0 Reno lead. In the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers loaded the bases without a hit, and Zach Reks drew a walk to bring home a run. With the bases loaded again, Ben Taylor struck out José Lobatón to end the game and pick up the save. Reno reliever Braden Shipley (4-4) earned the win with 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings while Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (8-5) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin DeFratus (1-3) returns to OKC from Double-A Tulsa to make his sixth start of the season with the Dodgers...DeFratus' 10 most recent appearances all came with Tulsa. In his last outing Aug. 3 against Northwest Arkansas, DeFratus did not start, but pitched the majority of the game, tossing 6.0 innings. He was charged with the loss, allowing five runs and seven hits, with all five runs scoring in the same inning. He did not issue a walk and tied his season high with seven strikeouts...He last started for OKC June 8 against Fresno. He was hit with the loss, allowing three runs and seven hits over 6.0 innings with three walks and seven K's...In a combined 21 appearances (18 starts) between OKC and Tulsa, DeFratus is 7-11 with a 5.25 ERA over 118.1 IP and 30 walks against 80 strikeouts. He's lasted at least 6.0 innings in 15 games and at least 7.0 innings six times...DeFratus split 2018 between OKC and Double-A Tulsa as well. Over 12 starts with the Dodgers, he went 3-4 with a 5.27 ERA, 44 strikeouts and 17 walks in 68.1 innings. He was named PCL Pitcher of Week for May 7-13 after his second career complete game and first career shutout May 11 against Memphis...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 17, 2018 and re-signed with the club this past offseason...DeFratus made his MLB debut Sept. 18, 2011 with Philadelphia and was originally drafted by the Phillies in the 11th round of the 2007 MLB Draft from Ventura (Calif.) College.

Against the Aces: 2019: 0-1 2018: 1-3 All-time: 23-18 At OKC: 15-6

The Aces travel to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since 2017 as the teams meet for their lone series of the season...Reno won the 2018 series between the teams, 3-1, at Greater Nevada Field. The Dodgers' lone win of the series came in the second game - a 12-9 victory as the teams combined for seven runs in the ninth inning...Donovan Solano led OKC with seven hits and six RBI in the 2018 series...The teams split their 2017 series, 2-2, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers winning back-to-back games in the middle of the set. The Dodgers are 15-5 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown and are 4-0-1 in their first five series in OKC since the teams started playing in 2009. However, the Aces are 3-2 in their last five games in Bricktown after going 3-13 over their first 16 games...The Dodgers last won a series against the Aces in 2015, going 3-1 in OKC.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry tallied OKC's lone hit Saturday night with a single in the third inning and has now hit safely in each of his first six Triple-A games. Since joining OKC Aug. 4, McKinstry is 13-for-23 (.565) with three doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and six runs scored...McKinstry finished Friday night's game against Tacoma with a career-high six RBI as he went 4-for-4 and recorded his first career multi-homer game...Going back to his time with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .565 (26x46) with a .603 OBP, .796 SLG and 15 RBI over 14 games...With Tulsa and OKC this season, he's established career highs in all offensive categories except doubles.

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux was held without a hit last night for just the third time since joining OKC, but he drew a walk and has now reached base safely in each of his first 34 Triple-A games. Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Lux has reached base safely in 47 consecutive games. He owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL, and his streak is the fourth-longest in the league overall this season...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .441/.524/.811/1.335. He has 63 hits, 19 multi-hit games, 29 extra-base hits, 31 RBI and 46 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, OPS, hits, extra-base hits, runs scored and 116 total bases are the best, or tied for first, among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his SLG is fourth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began officially keeping track of the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .358 and his 144 total hits rank tied for second in the domestic Minors.

On Strike: OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,089 strikeouts this season and recorded the team's 54th double-digit strikeout game of the season last night with 11 K's. The Dodgers have 20 more strikeouts than second-place Sacramento, which has pitched 39.1 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers are on pace for 1,303 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017.

Hit Men: The Dodgers were held to one hit last night for the second time this season, with the other instance May 22 at New Orleans. They were held to fewer than four runs for the first time since July 15 during a 5-2 loss at Iowa, snapping a streak of 22 games scoring at least four runs. It was also just the fourth time all season the team did not register an extra-base hit and first time since June 22 vs. Memphis...The game was a stark contrast to the team's recent offensive surge. Since the All-Star Break, the Dodgers rank second in the PCL in runs scored (218), home runs (66), RBI (207), SLG (.571) and OPS (.963). Additionally, they also rank second in the American Conference in hits (298). Over the 28 games following the break, OKC has scored nine or more runs in 11 games and tallied double-digit hits in 19 games...Entering Saturday, the Dodgers were batting .354 (51x144) with at least nine hits and seven runs in each of their previous four games (32 R). They've scored at least seven runs in six of the last eight games (53 R).

Dinger Details: Last night marked just the third time in the last 31 games the Dodgers were held without a home run. Since July 1, the Dodgers have hit the second-most homers in all of professional baseball (77 HR), trailing only Las Vegas (86 HR). OKC has gone deep at least twice in 17 of the last 24 games (61 HR) and has hit at least three homers in 10 of the last 21 games...On the other hand, all six of Reno's runs scored via four home runs last night and the OKC pitching staff has allowed at least one home run in 19 of the last 21 games (45 HR), including two or more homers in nine of the last 13 games (32 HR). Last night was the fourth time in the last 13 games the team surrendered four-plus homers. The 30 total homers allowed during that stretch are the most in the Minors...The Dodgers have already established single-season team records with 177 homers hit (previously 171 in 2005) and 165 homers allowed (previously 153 in 2004).

Around the Horn: Connor Joe drew two walks last night and scored the team's lone run. He enters today fourth in the PCL with 62 walks and fifth with a .422 OBP this season. Since June 27, he is second in the PCL in walks (29), second in runs (39) and tied for fifth in RBI (35)...DJ Peters has reached base safely in 37 of 38 games with OKC and in 50 of his last 51 games overall...Jedd Gyorko continued his ML rehab assignment Saturday, going 0-for-1 with a walk. In three games with OKC, he is 2-for-7 with three walks...The Dodgers have turned 12 double plays over the last six games.

