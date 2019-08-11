Reno Rides Fast Start to 10-2 Win

August 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - The Reno Aces scored five runs in the first inning, propelling them to a 10-2 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Reno homered twice in the first inning on the way to taking a 2-0 lead in the series between the teams.

The Dodgers entered the game with the second-most runs scored in the 16-team PCL since the All-Star Break (218), but during the current series with the Aces have been held to three runs and four hits total through their first 18 innings against Reno.

The Aces jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning Sunday as they went on to outhit the Dodgers, 10-3, in the game.

Kevin Cron hit a two-run homer out to left field to open the scoring. With his 33rd home run of the season, he broke the Aces' single-season home run record and now paces the PCL in home runs this season.

Later in the inning with two outs, Andy Young grounded a RBI double into left field and Lucas Herbert added a two-run homer out to left-center field for a five-run advantage.

The Dodgers scored their lone runs of the night in the second inning.

Catcher José Lobatón, who was acquired by the Dodgers Thursday via a trade with Seattle, hit a two-run homer over the Devon Deck in right field to cut Reno's lead to 5-2. The homer was his first with OKC, but 14th of the season.

In the sixth inning, Ildemaro Vargas connected on a three-run homer out to left field to extend the Aces' lead to 8-2.

Then in the eighth inning, Reno's Domingo Leyba hit a fly ball into shallow left field that hit off shortstop Zach McKinstry's glove and landed for a two-run double to extend Reno's lead to 10-2.

Dodgers starting pitcher Justin DeFratus (1-4) was charged with the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits over 5.2 innings. He issued two walks and had four strikeouts.

Reno starting pitcher Matt Koch (4-7) held OKC to two runs and two hits over 6.0 innings with four walks and 11 strikeouts in the win.

The Dodgers and Aces continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.